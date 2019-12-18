Who doesn't love Post Malone?

On Tuesday, Liam Payne and Jimmy Fallon bonded over their love of the "Rockstar" rapper during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which led to a hilarious anecdote from Liam.

"He actually slid in my DMs one night," the "Stack It Up" singer recalled. "But he came in—I don't know why. I think I covered his song that week or I said something nice about him. And he said, like, ‘Love you.' It was either buster or Baxter."

He added, "I'm either buster, which I'm not really sure what that is. Or, I'm Baxter, the dog from Anchorman. I'd take the dog at this point."

After admitting that he'd love to collaborate with Posty, Jimmy filled Liam in on how to win him over. "He loves Olive Garden. He does! He celebrates all his big events—every time he has something big happen in his life, he goes to Olive Garden…Dude, just win him over with bread sticks. That'll get him every time."