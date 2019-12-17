Who Won The Voice Season 17?

Congratulations are in order to Kelly Clarkson...and Team Kelly member Jake Hoot, because he just won The Voice.
The Voice just concluded season 17 with a packed-to-the-brim finale, naming country singer Jake Hoot as the season's big winner. But it was a big night for all the coaches and their top four finalists, as each of the coaches had a finalist competing, and everybody got to perform with some pretty major names on a pretty major stage.
Team Gwen Stefani's Rose Short landed in fourth place, followed by Team John Legend's Katie Kadan in third place, and Team Blake's Ricky Duran in second place.
The finale featured performances from a ton of season 17 finalists and stars including Adam Lambert, Dua Lipa, Gary Clark Jr., Little Big Town, Black Eyed Peas, and even Jennifer Hudson singing "Memory," from Cats, but without the digital fur technology.
Jake Hoot debuted his original song "Better Without Her" on last night's episode of The Voice, and clearly won America over with his tales of seeing thunder and hearing the dark.
This is Kelly Clarkson's third win in her four seasons as a coach.
The Voice returns in the spring on NBC with new first-time coach Nick Jonas!
