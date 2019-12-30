The red carpet to jump start all of the red carpets!

If there's one thing pop culture lovers can expect to see from the Golden Globes, it's that celebrities always bring the drama. From an explosion of jewel-adorned designs to a confection of feathers and billowing trains, the annual ceremony is filled with eye-catching style.

The red carpet fashion is so good at the Golden Globes, it's almost unfair that Hollywood's biggest stars can't receive an award for their lewks alone. (They're winners in our heart, though!)

Because the 2020 Golden Globes will kick off awards season in just a matter of days, E! News is reminiscing on the best fashion to ever hit the red carpet. From Jennifer Aniston's memorable and oh-so-chic suit (yes, the one she wore sans a shirt underneath her blazer) to Lady Gaga's vibrant blue ballgown that paid tribute to Judy Garland in A Star Is Born.