Duke Nicholson is offering the rare update on his famed grandfather, Jack Nicholson.

In recent years, the critically-acclaimed actor has retreated from the spotlight to live a life of relative seclusion in the hills of Los Angeles. Once a regular attendee of Lakers games, Jack's last appearance at the sports venue was in January 2019 with his son Ray. This in itself sparked concern for his well-being considering he's a passionate Lakers fan, to say the least.

So Duke's update on his grandfather comes as a great relief for fans of The Shining star. In Duke's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 20-year-old shares, "He's doing great. He's 100 percent."

He added that he, Jack and the rest of the Nicholson family celebrated Thanksgiving together at Jack's home on Mulholland Drive, although there was likely very little discussion about Duke's career. According to the 20-year-old, he and Jack "don't talk about acting much."