With just hours remaining until rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine learns his fate in the drugs and weapons case against him, two victims of a robbery alleged to be orchestrated by the gang he belonged to are speaking out.

In victim impact statements filed in Manhattan Federal Court and obtained by E! News, former publicist Skyy Daniels and her then-assistant, whose name is redacted in the documents, recount the events of April 3, 2018 and the lasting effects it continue to has on their lives more than a year later.

"Once a thriving publicist, videographer, film editor, this violent event has set my life on the wrong course, and destroyed the normal adulthood that I was striving for," the anonymous individual wrote in the statement.

Daniels and her assistant claim they were exiting a building in Midtown Manhattan together when they were held at gunpoint by a group of masked men, later identified as members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang. Tekashi, who previously detailed the robbery on the witness stand, filmed the incident from a nearby car. However, the intended victims of the robbery were actually members of Houston label Rap-A-Lot Records, rivals of Tekashi's gang. Footage of the robbery taken by Tekashi was disseminated online.

"I was targeted by Tekashi69 but the whole thing was a sad case of mistaken identity," Daniels stated, whose backpack full of "high-end personal items and several important business confidential hard drives" were taken during the robbery.