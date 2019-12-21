EXCLUSIVE!

The Challenge's Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Are Engaged

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 6:50 PM

Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols

Congratulations are in order for a very special MTV couple!

E! News can exclusively reveal that The Challenge stars Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono are engaged!

The proposal captured by Jenna's brother Tom Compono occurred Saturday night at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City.

"We went on one of our first dates there. Jenna actually showed up four hours late and the second she showed up and went to take a photo, the lights went out," Zach shared with E! News. "So our picture was next to an unlit tree. We've gone to the tree every year since but we've gotten there much earlier since the first year!"

"I was so surprised!" Jenna told E! News after the proposal. "We went to see the tree every year since we met and a lot of memories have happened in New York City. I was so surprised and it was so sincere and sweet. I couldn't be happier."

MTV's The Challenge Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Before the proposal, Zach bought a special engagement ring from a family friend who owns Cooper & Binkley Jewelers, a jewelry store in his hometown of Brighton, Michigan. 

"They really personalized the process from picking out the diamond to designing the band," he shared with us. "The jewelers and I sat down with their designer Simon G. Jewelry and designed every part of the ring. This is the only jewelry store I have ever spent money at and there is nobody else I'd trust more."

Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols

Fans first met Zach and Jenna back in 2014 on Battle of the Exes II. They had an instant connection that grew into a special romance. Despite a brief split during The Challenge Rivals III, they mended fences during Invasion of the Champions.

"I always kinda knew she was the one. I just knew I wasn't mature enough when we first met," Zach shared with E! News. "[I admire] her ability to put everyone else's needs above her own. She's patient with me too, very patient. And keeps my life in order."

Celebrate the couple's new relationship status by admiring the epic proposal in our gallery below.

Zach Nichols, Jenna Compono, proposal, exclusive

Big Apple Bliss

Jenna and Zach are all smiles during their New York City weekend days before Christmas. Little did she know an epic proposal was coming!

Zach Nichols, Jenna Compono, proposal, exclusive

Congratulations

After getting down on one knee, Zach got the answer he was hoping for!

Zach Nichols, Jenna Compono, proposal, exclusive

XOXO

Did we just capture the couple's first kiss as an engaged couple?!

Zach Nichols, Jenna Compono, proposal, exclusive

She Said Yes!

The MTV reality star chose Cooper & Binkley Jewelers for the special engagement ring.

Zach Nichols, Jenna Compono, proposal, exclusive

Bling Bling!

Nicely done, Zach!

Zach Nichols, Jenna Compono, proposal, exclusive

Big Winners

Safe to say this proposal is better than any prize from The Challenge.

Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols, Christmas 2019

Christmas Magic

This holiday season just became even more magical! Congratulations Jenna and Zach on your engagement!

Congratulations to the couple on their happy news!

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

