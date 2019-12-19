Bebe Rexha Reveals the Nail Polish She Can't Stop Wearing

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Forget about ugly holiday sweaters! This season, it's time to step up your nail game.

Red carpet pro Bebe Rexha is no stranger to accessories and strict beauty routines. But whether she's performing on stage or walking the red carpet, the singer always likes to show off her unique style.

This winter is no different as the performer teamed up with SinfulColors to create her own polishes.

"I'm so into nails and always have been—it's one of the ways that I reflect my personal style," Bebe explained to E! News exclusively. "The brand really embraces creatives and have allowed me to truly express myself—and together, we've been made some sick collections."

So what products are Bebe loving this season?