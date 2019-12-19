Bebe Rexha Reveals the Nail Polish She Can't Stop Wearing

Sinful Colors
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 3:00 AM
Sinful Colors
Forget about ugly holiday sweaters! This season, it's time to step up your nail game.
Red carpet pro Bebe Rexha is no stranger to accessories and strict beauty routines. But whether she's performing on stage or walking the red carpet, the singer always likes to show off her unique style.
This winter is no different as the performer teamed up with SinfulColors to create her own polishes.
"I'm so into nails and always have been—it's one of the ways that I reflect my personal style," Bebe explained to E! News exclusively. "The brand really embraces creatives and have allowed me to truly express myself—and together, we've been made some sick collections."
So what products are Bebe loving this season?
"I've been wearing a ton of their SinfulMattes colors this winter to brighten up my look," she revealed to us. "I love matte because it changes your whole nail look. A white nail in a matte—so cool!"
And once the holidays come around, she's only going to "dial up the fierceness."
"I love a deep red and I think the holidays are the perfect time for a sexy, glossy red nail. I'm all about the finish too; It can totally change your nail look," she explained. "I'm into the look that I actually just posted on my Instagram. It's a mani—a super futuristic purple metallic from SinfulColors that looks like liquid mercury!"
For even more inspiration, take a look at the product she's gifting her friends below. And for those beauty lovers who are nervous to switch up their beauty look, listen to Bebe.
"Do you and have fun. Don't feel like you have to follow the rules or be afraid of what someone else is going to say. Wear that metallic nail color and rock it like a boss!" Bebe shared with us. "Experiment with looks. In the end, you'll be surprised how many people love your style and admire you for your trend-setting confidence."
"I'm loving SinfulColors Pride Nail Polish collection. It comes with six gorgeous, glitter shades and this Grind & Glow rainbow shimmer face powder that is holographic and a great touch for a party look or for New Year's," Bebe shared with us.
"I am a manicure girl—my nails always have to be on point and the more glam I can get, the better. I love wearing a fierce nail with a gown. It's such a fun way to bring an edge to your look," Bebe shared with us.
Speaking of beauty, we compiled the best holiday beauty gift sets for the holiday season. Get shopping now!
