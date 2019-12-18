It's Easter time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and there's not a dry eye in the Giudice family house.

In the exclusive RHONJ sneak peek below, Teresa Giudice is hosting dinner for her family, including brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law and fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga. Teresa's husband, Joe Giudice, at the time this was filmed, is still in an ICE custody following his release from prison. It's all pleasant family talk, with Joe Giudice making fun of Joe Gorga's height compared to young Audriana's stature.

"You still got your sense of humor," Joe Gorga says. "Listen, I f—king love you, bro. I miss you. That's why I don't like to talk to you, bro, because you really break my f—king heart."

That's when the waterworks start at the table.

"I miss you bro, and you got to stay strong. Alright?" Joe Gorga says.