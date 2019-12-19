"That is not cool!"

That's exactly Kandi Burruss' reaction after Kenya Moore tries to spoil Cynthia Bailey's surprise proposal in this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's new The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The clip shows the three ladies at an event for Cynthia where her soon-to-be fiancé Mike Hill and his family members are also in attendance.

"So, all of his whole family is here?" Kenya asks Cynthia with a giant smile on her face. "I'm telling you I feel like he might propose tonight."

"No, you don't think he's going to do it tonight?" a shocked Cynthia replies. "I don't think he's going to do it tonight."

"I'm telling you my stomach has butterflies," Kenya insists.