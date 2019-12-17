Watch Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout Confront Amber Portwood's Arrest in New Teen Mom OG Trailer

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood/Facebook

It's the moment we've all been waiting for.

Amber Portwood's arrest and so many other events are being explored on the newest teaser for Teen Mom OG. The tantalizing trailer dropped during the third and final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which showed the moms going about their day-to-day life, as well as the moment where Catelynn Lowelland Maci Bookout discuss their co-star's terrifying arrest for domestic battery.

After showing the clips, the stars, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa revealed what fans expect from the upcoming season, which is not all bad news and arrests. For one, Catelynn says she and Tyler Baltierra are "in a really good place."

"I mean, I think there's drama, but on my side of the story there's also a lot of cool things, like Vaeda getting older and Nova being a big sister," she added. "It's been good so far."

Then, there's Cheyenne who seems a bit apprehensive about another baby entering the mix. She quipped, "I'm sure everybody knows that Taylor's having a baby with Cory [Wharton], so that's going to be a big part of our story."

Watch

Teen Mom OG Stars Give Updates on Their Men

When Dr. Drew asked how she really felt about her co-parent welcoming a child with another woman, Cheyenne cryptically responded, "You know, babies are a blessing."

In response, the crowd laughed, prompting Cheyenne to assure, "It's a good thing."

Cheyenne insisted she's excited her daughter Ryder, who is going through a phase of speaking in a British accent—courtesy of Peppa Pig—is going to be a big sister. "I just thought it would come from me first," she joked. 

This is something Chelsea can relate to, as she is also going through the experience of raising her daughter with her "baby daddy's" other child. She said that with Teen Mom there is "always something" she can relate to with the other moms. 

These relatable topics were, of course, dissected and examined throughout the entire show, which saw Jade Cline and Ashley Sirens get into a fight and Kailyn Lowry walk off the set in anger. Basically, there was no shortage of drama. 

To see what goes down on the reunion, check out part three when it airs on MTV tonight at 8 p.m.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Amber Portwood , Controversy , Reality TV , Teen Mom , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.