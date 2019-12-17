It's the moment we've all been waiting for.

Amber Portwood's arrest and so many other events are being explored on the newest teaser for Teen Mom OG. The tantalizing trailer dropped during the third and final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which showed the moms going about their day-to-day life, as well as the moment where Catelynn Lowelland Maci Bookout discuss their co-star's terrifying arrest for domestic battery.

After showing the clips, the stars, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa revealed what fans expect from the upcoming season, which is not all bad news and arrests. For one, Catelynn says she and Tyler Baltierra are "in a really good place."

"I mean, I think there's drama, but on my side of the story there's also a lot of cool things, like Vaeda getting older and Nova being a big sister," she added. "It's been good so far."

Then, there's Cheyenne who seems a bit apprehensive about another baby entering the mix. She quipped, "I'm sure everybody knows that Taylor's having a baby with Cory [Wharton], so that's going to be a big part of our story."