by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 1:58 PM
It's the end of an era.
Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudicehave decided to separate after being married for nearly 20 years, E! News confirmed. At this time, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has yet to pull the trigger and file for divorce from her longtime husband, who's been living his home country of Italy after spending five months in an ICE detention facility.
"Teresa and Joe's marriage is completely over," a source previously shared with us. "Teresa is in no rush to file for divorce, but their relationship is done."
It seems the reality TV personalities are focusing on their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.
"Teresa is really focused on being an amazing mom to their daughters. She wants to keep things as stable as possible during this hard time surrounding the deportation," the same insider shared. "She doesn't want to crush them even more with news of a divorce."
Despite the beloved pair's split, a separate insider told E! News that his daughters will see him for Christmas. However, the 47-year-old fitness guru won't be joining them and it's part of the reason why they decided to announce their breakup, according to the source.
This will mark their kids' second visit to Italy in recent weeks. The family reunited for the first time in three years in early November. Of their short but sweet trip, Teresa opened up about her experience with Joe in a candid interview with Good Morning America.
"We were there to enjoy each other's time. You know, lots of laughs, lots of tears and reacquainting with each other," the Bravolebrity told ABC News Correspondent, Paula Faris. "It was pretty amazing. I had the best time ever, it was so good."
While the longtime couple had previously discussed working things out, it looks like the decision to separate was the best one for both of them. At this time, the two have yet to publicly address their breakup.
If you've been a fan of their relationship since their early filming days of Real Housewives of New Jersey, relive their highest of highs and their lowest of lows in our gallery below.
Teresa and Joe appear on the first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009. From introducing the world to her daughters and luxurious lifestyle to flipping tables, Teresa proves to be a memorable Housewife in no time.
Teresa and Joe welcome their youngest child, Audriana, on season two. Of course, her labor and delivery are documented. "The baby was born in a push and a half," she shares.
The Bravolebrities attend a flash mob in Times Square right before the holidays, in December 2011.
Former Real Housewives star, Jacqueline Laurita, accuses Joe of cheating on Teresa. However, the couple denies the rumors.
The family soaks up the sun and enjoys a fun-filled trip in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in 2013.
The pair and their daughters enjoy each other's company day for one last time, before the fitness guru goes to prison. The famous family attends the Cathedral Basilica of Sacred Heart Church.
The reality TV personalities appear at a Newark federal court in 2013. The duo faces additional charges of bank fraud and loan application fraud, in addition to original charges of defrauding lenders, illegally obtaining mortgages and other loans, allegedly hiding assets and income during a bankruptcy case.
In 2013, the Giudices are accused of committing mail and wire fraud, bank fraud and bankruptcy fraud. In addition, they are accused of making false statements on loan applications. Joe is also accused of failing to file tax returns from 2004 to 2008. The two plead guilty to multiple fraud charges in 2014. They are sentenced later that year.
The couple sits down with Andy Cohen to discuss their prison sentences.
Teresa started her time behind bars in early 2015. She was released at the end of the year just in time for Christmas.
Joe started his sentence in March 2016. He was released in March 2019.
In 2018, a judge ruled that Joe would be deported to Italy upon finishing his prison sentence. However, Joe filed an appeal later that year. In April 2019, a source told E! News the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled against Joe. However, his legal team filed a petition for the federal court to review the appeals decision. An immigration judge later denied the petitioner's application for release on bond—noting Joe would have to stay in ICE custody until the case is settled. In September, Joe asked the court to lift his stay of removal so he could await the final decision in his deportation case in Italy, which is where he was born.
Joe and Teresa spent their 20th anniversary apart as Joe awaits the final decision in his deportation case in Italy.
Joe and Teresa appear on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, where they discuss the future of their marriage.
The Real Housewives star and her four daughters fly to Italy to see Joe for the first time since being released from ICE. He is currently living in his home country.
The famous family snaps pics from their short but sweet Italy trip.
