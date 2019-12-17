It's the end of an era.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudicehave decided to separate after being married for nearly 20 years, E! News confirmed. At this time, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has yet to pull the trigger and file for divorce from her longtime husband, who's been living his home country of Italy after spending five months in an ICE detention facility.

"Teresa and Joe's marriage is completely over," a source previously shared with us. "Teresa is in no rush to file for divorce, but their relationship is done."

It seems the reality TV personalities are focusing on their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

"Teresa is really focused on being an amazing mom to their daughters. She wants to keep things as stable as possible during this hard time surrounding the deportation," the same insider shared. "She doesn't want to crush them even more with news of a divorce."