NBC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 1:30 PM
NBC
There's only one place where you can see Jane Levy, Lauren Graham, Mary Steenburgen and Skylar Astin singing and dancing and that's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
NBC's new high-concept musical dramedy follows Zoey Clarke after she starts hearing the innermost thoughts of those around her—through song and dance. In the sneak peek below, get a first look at the series, including the Gilmore Girls and Parenthood veteran Graham singing "Satisfaction" in the bathroom. She makes nice use of the air hand dryer.
"We meet Zoey during a hard time in her life," Levy teases about her title character. In the show, Zoey's father, played by Peter Gallagher, was just diagnosed with a brain disorder. Steenburgen plays her mother. And when Zoey, worried the disorder is hereditary, gets an MRI during an earthquake, everything changes.
"Nobody knows that they're singing and dancing, only she sees that," Graham explains.
At first, Zoey thinks she's going crazy, but after she starts getting guidance from Mo (Alex Newell), Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may be a gift.
"Mo is the musical conscience of Zoey, leading her through her musical journey," Newell explains.
Will the songs help Zoey connect, not only with her ailing father, but with friends and coworkers?
"You never know what the person next to you is going through and music brings us all together," Levy says.
Take a peek at the behind-the-scenes video above for more. John Clarence Stewart also stars in the NBC series.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. and moves to its regular timeslot on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?