Keep your ears open music lovers!

While there's no question that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have plenty of chemistry, some are wondering if the duo will ever collaborate on new music in the future.

Based on this week's latest development, we'd say the odds are looking good. E! News can confirm Miley's company filed legal documents requesting ownership of the name Bandit and Bardot.

And to further spread the speculation, Bandit & Bardot now has an Instagram account that just so happens to be following two people. Any guesses? Miley and Cody, obviously.

Earlier this month, Cody teased his upcoming album. At the time, he hinted that a collaboration with Miley could be in the future.