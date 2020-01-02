Stay Thirsty: Looking Back on Fiji Water Girl's Epic Photobombs at the Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

And the award for best scenestealer goes to...Kelleth Cuthbert.

Don't know that name? How about "Fiji Water Girl," remember her? It's been one year since Fiji Water Girl became the unexpected breakout star of the 2019 Golden Globes, thanks to her strategic placement behind some of the biggest names on the red carpet in seemingly every photo they took. 

Amy Adams? Check. Richard Madden? Yep. Nicole Kidman? You bet. It's a good thing Kelleth, an actress and model, was carrying a tray of water bottle throughout the night, given how thirsty she must have been, right? 

But her hustle was so impressive that E! News actually helped with the hydration, giving Kelleth, 32, her own honorary award after she took the Internet by storm for "Best Supporting Actress On A Red Carpet." 

"I'd like to thank water. If these celebs weren't so thirsty, I wouldn't have been able to serve the way that I did," she said in her acceptance speech. "My performance would've truly not been possible without you."

Photos

Stay Thirsty: Looking Back on Fiji Water Girl's Epic Photobombs at the Golden Globes

But it's looking unlikely that there will be a new Fiji Girl photobombing her way down the red carpet and receiving the 2020 prize for best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet during the 2020 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, as Icelandic Glacial has announced it will serve as the official water of the ceremony.

This new partnership might be due in part to the lawsuit filed by Kelleth against Fiji for unauthorized use of her likeness and a countersuit from Fiji claiming she was trying to extort almost half a million dollars from the company. (And the Golden Globes for Most Unexpected Drama goes to...)

So let's take a stroll down memory lane, looking back on every celebrity Fiji Water Girl upstaged at the 2019 Golden Globes, including one that was less than thrilled over the viral photobomb....

Jamie Lee Curtis, Kelleth Cuthbert, Fiji Girl

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis

It was Knives Out for Curtis when she discovered she was photobombed, taking to Instagram to express her frustration over being used to promote Fiji Water.

"I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either," she explained at the time, adding she had tried to "specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji...where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera."

Richard Madden, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Richard Madden

But who was protecting the bodyguard?!

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The then-engaged pair were too busy making out to notice Fiji Girl's sneak attack.

Article continues below

Amy Adams, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Amy Adams

Spon-con and photobombing? Now that's truly the new American Hustle. 

Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans

Wait, was Fiji Girl really the Alienist all along?! (We never watched The Alienist.)

Susan Geston, Jeff Bridges, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston

"It really tied the red carpet together."

Article continues below

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Casually trying to get cast in the directors' next project like...

Judy Greer, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Judy Greer

OK, she wasn't even trying to hide the fact that she was photobombing in this one. 

Lucy Boynton, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Lucy Boynton

The Politician star was not amused.

Article continues below

Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Fiji Water

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle

The Marvelous Mrs. Fiji Girl just doesn't have quite the same ring to it. 

Alyssa Milano, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa, behind you!

William H. Macy, Sofia Grace Macy, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

William H. Macy and Sofia Grace Macy

In hindsight, being photobombed was the least of their worries, no?

Article continues below

Jim Carrey, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Jim Carrey

Fiji Girl miss a photo opp? You've got to be Kidding.

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

We guess Jim was so nice that Fiji Girl just had to photobomb him twice!

Irena Medavoy, Carly Steel, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Irena Medavoy and Carly Steel

Red, white and blue.

Article continues below

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, January 5, 2020 on NBC.

Watch our Golden Globes: E!'s Inside Guide special this Thursday at 11 p.m. for a Globes preview. And don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Globes ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Awards , Top Stories , Features , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.