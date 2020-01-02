by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 6:00 AM
And the award for best scenestealer goes to...Kelleth Cuthbert.
Don't know that name? How about "Fiji Water Girl," remember her? It's been one year since Fiji Water Girl became the unexpected breakout star of the 2019 Golden Globes, thanks to her strategic placement behind some of the biggest names on the red carpet in seemingly every photo they took.
Amy Adams? Check. Richard Madden? Yep. Nicole Kidman? You bet. It's a good thing Kelleth, an actress and model, was carrying a tray of water bottle throughout the night, given how thirsty she must have been, right?
But her hustle was so impressive that E! News actually helped with the hydration, giving Kelleth, 32, her own honorary award after she took the Internet by storm for "Best Supporting Actress On A Red Carpet."
"I'd like to thank water. If these celebs weren't so thirsty, I wouldn't have been able to serve the way that I did," she said in her acceptance speech. "My performance would've truly not been possible without you."
But it's looking unlikely that there will be a new Fiji Girl photobombing her way down the red carpet and receiving the 2020 prize for best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet during the 2020 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, as Icelandic Glacial has announced it will serve as the official water of the ceremony.
This new partnership might be due in part to the lawsuit filed by Kelleth against Fiji for unauthorized use of her likeness and a countersuit from Fiji claiming she was trying to extort almost half a million dollars from the company. (And the Golden Globes for Most Unexpected Drama goes to...)
So let's take a stroll down memory lane, looking back on every celebrity Fiji Water Girl upstaged at the 2019 Golden Globes, including one that was less than thrilled over the viral photobomb....
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
It was Knives Out for Curtis when she discovered she was photobombed, taking to Instagram to express her frustration over being used to promote Fiji Water.
"I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either," she explained at the time, adding she had tried to "specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji...where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera."
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
But who was protecting the bodyguard?!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The then-engaged pair were too busy making out to notice Fiji Girl's sneak attack.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Spon-con and photobombing? Now that's truly the new American Hustle.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Wait, was Fiji Girl really the Alienist all along?! (We never watched The Alienist.)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
"It really tied the red carpet together."
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Casually trying to get cast in the directors' next project like...
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
OK, she wasn't even trying to hide the fact that she was photobombing in this one.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The Politician star was not amused.
Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The Marvelous Mrs. Fiji Girl just doesn't have quite the same ring to it.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Alyssa, behind you!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
In hindsight, being photobombed was the least of their worries, no?
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Fiji Girl miss a photo opp? You've got to be Kidding.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
We guess Jim was so nice that Fiji Girl just had to photobomb him twice!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Red, white and blue.
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, January 5, 2020 on NBC.
Watch our Golden Globes: E!'s Inside Guide special this Thursday at 11 p.m. for a Globes preview. And don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Globes ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT!
