2021 Golden Globes

How to Watch the Show on TV and Online
Still Thirsty? Look Back on Fiji Water Girl's Epic Photobombs at the Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis, Richard Madden, Jim Carrey and more celebs were all upstaged by Kelleth Cuthbert, aka Fiji Girl, at the 2019 Golden Globes: Look back on all the dehydrated photobombs.

By Tierney Bricker Feb 28, 2021 11:00 AM
Watch: See Fiji Water Girl's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

And the award for best scenestealer goes to...Kelleth Cuthbert.

Don't know that name? How about "Fiji Water Girl," remember her? It's been two years since Fiji Water Girl became the unexpected breakout star of the 2019 Golden Globes, thanks to her strategic placement behind some of the biggest names on the red carpet in seemingly every photo they took. 

Amy Adams? Check. Richard Madden? Yep. Nicole Kidman? You bet. It's a good thing Kelleth, a Canadian actress and model, was carrying a tray of water bottle throughout the night, given how thirsty she must have been, right? 

But her hustle was so impressive that E! News actually helped with the hydration, giving Kelleth, 33, her own honorary award after she took the Internet by storm for "Best Supporting Actress On A Red Carpet." 

"I'd like to thank water. If these celebs weren't so thirsty, I wouldn't have been able to serve the way that I did," she said in her acceptance speech. "My performance would've truly not been possible without you."

photos
The Best Golden Globes Fashion Moments of All Time

But there was no chance of another Fiji Girl photobombing her way down the red carpet and earning the prize for best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet during the 2020 Golden Globes, as Icelandic Glacial has announced it will serve as the official water of the ceremony.

This new partnership might've been due, in part, to the lawsuit filed by Kelleth against Fiji for unauthorized use of her likeness and a countersuit from Fiji claiming she was trying to extort almost half a million dollars from the company. (And the Golden Globes for Most Unexpected Drama goes to...)

So in honor of the 2021 Golden Globes, let's take a stroll down memory lane, looking back on every celebrity Fiji Water Girl upstaged at the 2019 festivities, including one that was less than thrilled over the viral photobomb....

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis

It was Knives Out for Curtis when she discovered she was photobombed, taking to Instagram to express her frustration over being used to promote Fiji Water.

"I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either," she explained at the time, adding she had tried to "specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji...where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Richard Madden

But who was protecting the bodyguard?!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The then-engaged pair were too busy making out to notice Fiji Girl's sneak attack.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Amy Adams

Spon-con and photobombing? Now that's truly the new American Hustle. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans

Wait, was Fiji Girl really the Alienist all along?! (We never watched The Alienist.)

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston

"It really tied the red carpet together."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Casually trying to get cast in the directors' next project like...

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Judy Greer

OK, she wasn't even trying to hide the fact that she was photobombing in this one. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Lucy Boynton

The Politician star was not amused.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle

The Marvelous Mrs. Fiji Girl just doesn't have quite the same ring to it. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Alyssa Milano

Alyssa, behind you!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
William H. Macy and Sofia Grace Macy

In hindsight, being photobombed was the least of their worries, no?

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Jim Carrey

Fiji Girl miss a photo opp? You've got to be Kidding.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

We guess Jim was so nice that Fiji Girl just had to photobomb him twice!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Irena Medavoy and Carly Steel

Red, white and blue.

(Originally published on Jan. 2, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. PT)

(Originally published on Jan. 2, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. PT)

