Here's Proof Beyoncé and Jay-Z Run the World Together

Two is better than one!

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z have earned plenty of success individually, Hollywood's hot couple gets even more powerful when they are together.

Just look at this weekend when the pair attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' star-studded 50th birthday party presented by CÎROC Vodka.

While hitting the dance floor, Jay-Z happened to spot someone filming his wife moving and grooving with former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland and Saweetie. And as soon as he saw the moment, he snatched the phone away from their hands like a boss.

"Happy Birthday Diddy!" Beyoncé shared on Instagram with photos from the star-studded bash that included Post Malone, Usher, The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige and more.