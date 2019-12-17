Trophy or no trophy, Jennifer had the time of her life filming this project. She recently sat down with her co-star Francesca Hayward to talk with E! News about working on the film and what it was like going to Cats school on set. "The first thing I think in all of our minds was, 'Okay how are we supposed to be a cat?'" She shared of learning the ropes of the feline world. "Then what is cat school? Once we got started it was a lot of fun and we got to learn a lot about cats."

She learned so much, she considers herself somewhat of an expert. "Now, I have a newfound understanding and appreciation of cats," she explained. "And I have to now. I sit and watch them and I feel as if I can understand them better."