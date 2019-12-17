Cardi B and Offsethave another musician on their hands!

On Tuesday, the "I Like It" rapper shared an absolutely adorable video of her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 17 months, singing with her auntie, Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina.

In the too sweet video, Hennessy prepares her niece to sing along to the classic "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes." Little Kulture passionately sings her way through the song, getting more and more excited as she accurately points to the body parts listed in the lyrics. For her part, Cardi is heard singing along a bit in the background, clearly beaming with pride. In her caption, the mama wrote, "My babies @hennessycarolina."

Auntie Hennessy also gushed over her niece in her comment on the post. As she wrote, "AUNTIESSSSS SMART BABYYYYYY. I LOVEEEEE Herrr sooooooooo much!!!! :'))))."

Cardi's fans are in love with the video as well. As one wrote, "Kulture so smart and cute."