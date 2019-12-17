When you're North West, the family holiday card works around you.

Just days ago, Kim Kardashianunveiled the West family's Christmas card, a notable shift from the usual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas shoot. Instead of featuring her many siblings and all of her nieces and nephews, Kim's 2019 card honed in on her, her husband and their four children cozy at home.

As for the switch from a big group shot, a source told E! News, the Kardashian-Jenner family has "decided to each do their own Christmas card photos with their individual families." "It's not that the family couldn't agree on a theme," the source elaborated. "They all just wanted to highlight their families individually and truly haven't made the time to coordinate the card."

The KKW Beauty mogul explained to Ellen DeGeneres that "it was just a time thing of why I couldn't wrangle everybody." However, while she had less people to coordinate, "even that was so dramatic," the reality star said. "It's the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room."

In fact, she couldn't get four kids together smiling in a room. As the star revealed, daughter North West "was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot."