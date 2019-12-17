Ever wonder how much TV's biggest stars make?

Variety is aiming to answer that very question in a new report published Tuesday.

According to the outlet, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington earn $1.1 million per episode for their new Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere. This news comes just days after The Hollywood Reporter claimed Witherspoon and her co-star Jennifer Aniston make $2 million per episode for their performances on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. After a few critics questioned the salaries, Witherspoon defended the amount.

"There seemed to be a resentment, as if we weren't worth it or it was bothersome, and I thought, 'Why is that bothersome?'" the 43-year-old actress told THR. "I guarantee these companies are real smart, and if they agree to pay us, they're doing it for a reason. They probably had a lot of lawyers and a lot of business people decide on that number because they knew that they were going to make more than that back….Does it bother people when Kobe Bryant or LeBron James make their contract?"