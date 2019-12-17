It's time to ring in the new year!

Every year, the new year begins with a massive celebration in New York City's Times Square, and this year the party is going to be even more epic. Dick Clark productions and ABC announced that they Post Malone will join New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest with a headlining performance.

This is Post Malone's Times Square debut, so he's starting off the new year with a bang. It's going to be a huge celebration, and all the big stars will be in attendance. Including performances by BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette who will be performing with the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.

There is also set to be a special surprise from YouTube, one of the sponsors of the program, and they take a look at some of the biggest trends on YouTube from the past decade.