Lovers alert!

On Monday, Taylor Swift and her London boy Joe Alwyn stepped out for the Cats premiere in New York City. Swift might have walked the red carpet solo, but fans of the couple got a sweet surprise when they left the premiere.

Cameras caught the "Lover" singer and The Favourite star heading out together, walking hand-in-hand in under a shield of umbrellas. Despite dating since 2016, the duo have yet to make their red carpet debut together. Maybe they're waiting for the London premiere…

While on the red carpet, Swift stunned in a satin Oscar de la Renta gown that featured an elegant floral print. Keeping her blond strands in a perfect low bun, she donned her signature red lipstick and opted for a pair of dazzling drop earrings to tie the look together.

Swift and Alwyn's Cats date night comes days after they rang in the Grammy winner's 30th birthday together.