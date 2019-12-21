E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 3:30 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're winding down 2019 in style, but 2020 is almost here... are you prepared? Do you have all your plans worked out? What about all your goals... are they set?
Sorry, we didn't mean to pressure you! But if you need a little extra support while you're gathering your New Year's plans and intentions, why not use a planner? Whether it's keeping track of mundane life details like doctor's appointments and the like, or you're fostering dreams of world domination and need a place to jot down your thoughts, a planner is a great way to get organized so you're ready for whatever 2020 has to throw at you! Get a big one for all your big ideas, try one that breaks everything down by day and month, or go off-grid with an undated planner that includes prompts to help you achieve goals over 13 weeks.
Whatever you choose, make sure it's one you love so you'll actually use it! Here's 10 of our faves to get you started.
Don't just organize your day—organize your life with this planner, which breaks everything down by day, month, a notes section for each month, a 12-month overview over two-page spreads for long-term planning, and even a breakdown hour by hour, so you can schedule yourself into oblivion.
With monthly at-a-glance pages and each month separate by tab, it's easy to find the dates you're looking for as you're organizing your 2020. Plus, there's an interior back pocket, and stickers to help you decorate accordingly.
Schedule your 2020 world by month or week, and go the extra mile with specific sections for to-dos and deadlines. There's also note pages for whatever jumps into your brain, and a pocket to stash things you might need later.
Ever wanted a bespoke day planner? Well, here you go! You can choose everything from your coil to your interior weekly layout, so your planner is uniquely you. Each one comes with monthly quotes, notes, productivity pages, four sticker sheets, and more. Planning has never been this fun!
You'll be set from January to December with this planner, broken down by month and featuring monthly sentiments, goal making, checklists of what you're currently loving, a storage pocket, and a magnetic bookmark so you never lose your place.
"A Lot Can Happen In A Year," proclaims the cover of this planner. Make that true by filling its pages with your 2020 goals across year, month and week views, stickers, unique artwork, a personality quiz and a 3-D page with glasses! And when you're feeling anxious, there's a coloring page to help you chill.
This planner features all the bells and whistles you've come to expect from a ban.do planner, such as year, month and week views, stickers, and more, but there's some added bonuses to this one. Each month is assigned its own color that ties into its distinct artwork, and there's room to record to-dos and compliments!
You have big plans for 2020, so you need a big planner. Spread your goals, ideas, appointments and more across 100 pages of 10x8 goodness, featuring laminated color-coded month tabs to make it easier to find your schedule, which you can organize by month, day or week.
Don't let the exterior fool you... the cuteness is on the inside! Realize your goals over the course of 13-weeks with this undated planner, letting you start your path to success whenever you're ready. This planner features templates and tools to help you set, plan and track your goal-attaining progress, so you can optimize your time and prioritize your workload.
This one's specifically for the academic crowd, so you can plan out your school year and organize your semesters accordingly. There's even a "weekly reflection" space so you can take a little time out to recall what happened over the previous seven days to help you plan for the next seven.
And if you're still looking for last-minute holiday gift ideas, look through our 2019 Holiday Gift Guide! There's plenty to choose from.
Watch E!'s Christmas Day marathon of It's a Wonderful Life Wednesday, Dec. 25 starting at 6 a.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?