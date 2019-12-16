There's a reason why they call themselves Bonnie & Clyde.

On Saturday night, Dec. 14, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance at Sean "Diddy" Combs' star-studded 50th birthday party at his home in Los Angeles, Calif.

While there were plenty of pictures of "Run the World" singer circulating on the internet about what she wore to the birthday bash, fans who didn't attend the party obviously wanted to see more. And people who did attend the party were willing to give the public what it wanted—but the 38-year-old singer's husband wasn't having it.

According to a video that's by now gone viral on social media, someone at Diddy's party was filming on their phone while they were near Queen Bey dancing with former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland and Saweetie and as soon as Jay saw them doing that, he snatched the phone away from their hands. Now, the internet is having a field day with it.

While it's unclear whether the 50-year-old rapper did that to avoid footage of his wife dancing leaking or for another reason, it's clear as day that he's got her back regardless.

