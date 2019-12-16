Angelina Pivarnick: So I am hosting my first Christmas at my house as a married woman. My family, growing up, we really didn't have tradition because my parents divorced when I was 11. Now that we have our house, I'm really excited to start this new tradition for when we have kids. It's a lot of work and planning with my uncle, who is my best friend. He's so into holidays and he's making me more into holidays. My husband's decorating our whole house with all these crazy lights. There's a projector inside and outside of my house. He and my uncle are best friends. They're like, "We have to get this girl into the holiday spirit." Because I didn't grow up like that. The place settings, the chargers, the napkins, I love it. So now we're going to do all that.

E!: How is Chris' mother doing health-wise?

AP: Chris' mom unfortunately has cancer. She was diagnosed three weeks before the wedding. I don't know if she's going to be coming. I wish she would but she may not be feeling well enough because of the chemo. It's a really sucky situation. It is what it is. S--t's tough. Life is short but love your loved ones. Love them, kiss them every day because you don't know what's going to happen.