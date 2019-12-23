See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Christmas Card With Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harryare making our Christmas dreams come true.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave the people the latest picture of their baby boy, Archie Harrison, in the form of a Christmas card.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared the GIF (so very modern, Sussexes!) on Twitter, writing, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

In the black and white snapshot, baby Archie takes center stage as his proud mum and dad admire their bundle of joy in front of a Christmas tree. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, the photo was taken by Meghan's good friend Janina Gavankar, an actress who can be seen in Apple TV's Morning Show.

Followers of the royal couple will not be seeing any of these photos IRL, however, since the pair only sent out an e-card in order to be more eco-friendly.