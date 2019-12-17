How to Rock Lili Reinhart and Joey King's Bold Colorblock Style

by Carly Milne | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 6:15 AM
'Tis the season to be bold and colorful! And the colorblocking trend is showing no sign of slowing down. So naturally, What The Fashion hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale had something to say about it (check out the video above)!
Martindale was over the moon for The Act star Joey King's multi-color look from Kiko Kostadinov. "Rock out with your block out," he crowed, while Stewart praised her outfit. "I love it—I think it's interesting, the colors are great… I think that this is the way to make colors that seemingly don't make sense together, work," she said.
Ready to get that bold colorblocking look for yourself? We went hunting for a handful of items that can bring boldness to your style, ranging from cute colorblocked dresses to a cozy wool knit coat, accessories like socks and mittens, and even workout leggings!
Check out our 15 favorites below!
Chris Evans may have cornered the cableknit sweater market, but you can still make it your own in this red, orange and pink cashmere and wool blend.
Break a sweat in these colorblocked compression leggings, which sculpt and lift in a durable mid-weight fabric made for workouts in the great outdoors.
These pleated, high-rise, wide-legged pants with a colorblocked hem are just begging to go to a party. You should take them.
Not all colorblocking needs to be loud and in-your-face. Case in point? This cute sweater dress, featuring a bold pop of pink at the end of its red sleeves.
Pink and orange make for the perfect colorblocked pair in this chic knee-length cotton dress, with ¾ sleeves and a bateau neckline.
Bold but somehow muted, this maxi-dress makes solid use of the colorblocking trend, but with unexpected colors like black, lavender and mustard yellow.
Warm up for winter in this super stylish wool coat, with pops of pink, red and black against its burgundy background.
Shades of blue, pink, berry and camel are broken up by bold black stripes to make this colorblocked sweater dress a perfect piece for work—or even a cozy weekend.
Colorblocking doesn't always have to happen in cartoon colors! This black and white skirt proves that, and then some—and if you really want to go the extra mile, you can pair it with a bold-colored top.
A little bit of blue, a mustard yellow hue, and classic black make this a colorblocked skirt you can where anywhere, anytime, anyplace.
Cozy up in this stretch-knit colorblocked cardi, with dolman sleeves and a dramatic, longline silhouette.
Mittens are usually some muted color, but you can show ‘em all how it's done in these cute pink and red numbers that mesh warmth and style.
Simple and elegant, this blue pullover dress sports a power pop of red to make it stand out from the colorblocked crowd. Pair it with cute booties for fall, or sleek sandals for spring.
With a different take on the colorblocking trend, this sweatshirt features a floral-printed panel to break up the bold blue and yellow.
Maybe you don't want to wear your colorblock out in the open. Maybe you want to just have it all to yourself. Slip on these socks, and enjoy your secret style—we won't tell!
