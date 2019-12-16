The stars of Cats are on the prowl at tonight's New York City premiere!

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Idris Elbaand more members of the stellar cast have arrived to the Big Apple's Lincoln Center for the movie's highly-anticipated debut.

In just a few days, moviegoers will finally get to witness what the cast really meant when describing their experience at "Cats school" during last year's production of the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical adaptation. As Derulo told E! News, "Cats school is—and actually, was—an experience. It's like one of those things that will just be in that moment in time and you'll never have it again, you know? So, I'm kinda sad we didn't get a diploma…But, it was a lot of fun getting to embody a cat alongside everybody in our regular clothes."

Rebel Wilson also described working on the film as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience," while Hudson told us she has a "newfound understanding and appreciation" for the feline species. Talk about a beloved "Memory!"