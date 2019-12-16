Sara shattered her son's illusion about Santa Claus, so he responded by shattering her nose.

On Monday's all-new Botched, the Colorado resident shared how revealing the truth about Santa Claus resulted in a nightmare plastic surgery journey.

"About two years ago, my son came home and he's like, 'I know Santa isn't real.' And he said, 'Tell me the truth,'" Sara explained in a confessional. "I mean, he was like right in my face."

Rather than lie to her son, Sara chose to tell him the truth. Of course, this news didn't go over well with the then eight-year-old. As Sara detailed to doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, her son got so close to her face that he hit her on the bridge of her glasses, causing a break in her nose.

"Sara, small piece of advice for you. Next time you're asked if Santa exists, say, 'Yes!'" Dr. Dubrow quipped to the Botched camera.

Unfortunately, this was only the start of Sara's journey. Initially, Sara was put under by an ENT to fix the break, but "it still didn't look right." She then met with another surgeon, who put her under for five hours.