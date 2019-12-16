Charlize Theron is a strong woman on and off the cameras.

The Oscar-winning actress is already making waves for her latest movie, Bombshell, which tells a poignant story about sexual harassment happening at Fox News. And while the 44-year-old icon is known for portraying fearless characters and taking on boundary-pushing roles, she recalls not always being that way.

Speaking to NPR in a very candid interview, Theron discussed growing up in a "unhealthy" family environment. If anything, she explains that an incident at home led to her mother killing her father in an act of self-defense, something the Bombshell star has shared before.

"My father was a very sick man. My father was an alcoholic all my life," the actress describes. "I only knew him one way, and that was as an alcoholic... It was a pretty hopeless situation. Our family was just kind of stuck in it. And the day-to-day unpredictability of living with an addict is the thing that you sit with and have embedded in your body for the rest of your life, more than just this one event of what happened one night."