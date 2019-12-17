by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 4:00 AM
Kristin Cavallari's close friend Justin Anderson couldn't have moved to Nashville at a better time.
During an exclusive chat with E! News, the Uncommon James boss opened up about her fallout with gal pal Kelly Henderson and the subsequent support she received from Anderson. In fact, from what Cavallari told us, the new season of Very Cavallari (returning Thursday, Jan. 9) will be unlike anything we've seen before.
"This season kind of has it all. It starts off pretty emotional, [you'll] see a fall out that I have with Kelly," the Very Cavallari star revealed. "It's very true to what I was going through in my life and even now, seeing it back—you know, having to relive it—is really tough for me."
So, what exactly happened between Cavallari and Henderson? As The Hills alum previously said in a Very Cavallari teaser, the Velvet's Edge founder "hasn't really been there" for her.
Understandably, since this ordeal has been tough on Cavallari, she's since decided to let the drama play out over the course of season three. Thus, she stayed tight-lipped about the drama ahead of the Jan. 9 premiere.
"I really do feel like the show is an accurate portrayal of what happened," the mother of three added. "You really kind of get the gist and I think it does a really good job explaining it."
Thankfully, Cavallari didn't have to go through this difficulty alone as she had the celebrity hair colorist by her side. Fans first got a taste of Cavallari and Anderson's friendship during season two of the popular docu-series.
For season three, the blond hair stylist will have a more prominent role on the show—and Cavallari couldn't be more thrilled.
"I, obviously, love Justin so much. He's just a really great friend," the Laguna Beach graduate gushed. "And clearly, with all the issues I've been having with Kelly, it was so nice having him here in Nashville a lot."
Per the lifestyle guru, viewers will get "to go a little deeper" into Anderson's personal life and really get to know him (and his boyfriend Scoot).
"I'm just excited for everyone to know them," Jay Cutler's wife expressed.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
And it sounds as though Kristin helped make Justin and Scoot feel right at home in Nashville. Apparently, the True Roots author and her husband took the twosome on quite the Nashville tour.
"With Justin and Scoot, we took them on a Nashville tour and made them do all the kind of authentic Nashville things we do here," the reality star turned businesswoman relayed. "We got them some cowboy boots and got them all done up."
For all of this and more, be sure to tune in when Very Cavallari returns in 2020.
Season 3 of Very Cavallari premieres Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!
