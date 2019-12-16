Nikki Bella Reveals Her Only Regret From John Cena Split

The good, the bad and the ugly.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have always been known for how open and willing they are to share their struggles and joys with the world on their show Total Bellas. When they sat down with Health magazine, the sisters stayed true to themselves and didn't hold anything back. In their most revealing interview yet, the pair reflected on the long journey to get to where they are. Especially Nikki, who in the last two years went through a very public breakup with fellow WWE star John Cena.

"The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John's] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided," she shared about choosing to film the end of her six-year relationship on Total Bellas. "I felt like that wasn't fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning. What people don't realize is that John never took one paycheck from Total Bellas. It was beautiful—he was fully there to support me."