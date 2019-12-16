He can't contain himself!

Jason Derulo is giving more details about his bulge, whether you like it or not. The musician has gotten a lot of attention after a slightly NSFW picture he posted to Instagram got removed before he reposted it. In the sexy image, Jason's crotch was a little too front and center for the Instagram sensors. The musician has had a good time poking a little fun at himself about the incident, but has been far from coy about the details of his body.

He stopped by the SiriusXM studios to chat with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live about his role in the new film Cats, and Jason shared an interesting tidbit about the project. "You're in tights in Cats," Andy noted. "Which makes me think maybe they..." Before he finished, Jason knew exactly where he was going with this.

"CGI'd the d--k out," Jason shared without missing a beat.