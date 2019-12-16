Daily Pop's Holiday Gift Guide for Her

by Katherine Riley | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 9:32 AM
Only nine shopping days until Christmas, friends! But don't worry, the little elves here at Daily Pop are here to help. On today's show, Erin Lim and Morgan Stewart shared the must-have items women are asking for Santa this year.
Turn her fave photos into a work of art!
Shaking off single-use plastics and food packaging has never looked so stylish.
This stand-alone piece artfully combines a solid brass easel with premium quality papers to bring you a beautifully unique desk or tabletop display. Just add 12 of your favorite photos in the calendar design of your choice.
A $394 value, SkinCeuticals Best Sellers Gift Set combines their best selling products that work together to correct visible signs of aging while protecting skin against future environmental damage.
This powerful photography collection, drawn from the celebrated National Geographic archive, reveals the lives of women from around the globe, accompanied by revelatory new interviews and portraits of contemporary trailblazers including Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall, and Christiane Amanpour.
Best-selling author Dan Buettner debuts his first cookbook, filled with 100 longevity recipes inspired by the Blue Zones locations around the world, where people live the longest.
This convenient printer dock lets you print photos direct from your smartphone; includes android dock pin & free iOS lightning adapter
This side is mine, that side is also mine. mine, mine, MINE.
