by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 11:53 AM
Can Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif turn this around?
The Botched doctors face another complicated case in this clip from tonight's new episode, which finds the medical duo in the midst of their first consult with hopeful plastic surgery patient Melissa. After two breast augmentations, a bungled corrective surgery and several waves of physical complications, the Ft. Lauderdale resident is eager to improve her chest's present appearance as soon as possible.
"I kind of just stopped my whole life," she explains, recounting her fourth and most recent doctor's decision to remove a nightmarish pair of implants whose poor suturing technique resulted in a seroma—a "low-grade inflammatory reaction" characterized by "leaking of the surrounding cells," as Dr. Dubrow goes on to explain.
After that final procedure left Melissa's breasts scarred and misshapen (she describes them as a "shredded meat fest" earlier in the episode), she decided to move back in with her family.
The patient's mom, seated beside her at the Botched office's conference room table, confirms the surgery's impact on her daughter's day-to-day habits and overall well-being. "She's literally in her room," she notes gravely, and Melissa quickly reiterates, "I am."
Neither doctor shares a potential plan of action to restore Melissa's appearance by the new clip's end, but here's hoping they will come tonight. As Melissa tells the camera moments later, the string of surgeries stripped her of much more than just her breast implants.
"Everything that I was, I'm not," she says with tears in her eyes.
Learn more about Melissa's frightening plastic surgery experience in the full clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Botched Monday at 10 p.m., only on E!
