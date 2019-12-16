New couple alert? Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are sparking romance rumors!

While the Hunger Games actor, who split from wife Miley Cyrus earlier this year, was recently linked to actress Maddison Brown, it appears he's moved on with someone new. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Hemsworth, 29, can be seen introducing Australian model Brooks, 21, to his parents, Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth. The pics show Hemsworth's family greeting the actor and a smiling Brooks in Australia's Byron Bay on Friday, Dec. 13 , before sitting down to enjoy lunch together.

These photos have emerged two months after Hemsworth fueled relationship rumors with Dynasty actress Brown, 22, after packing on the PDA in New York City. Back in October, cameras spotted the stars holding hands while out on a day date together in the city. Later, photos surfaced of the duo kissing while stepping out for a night on the town.