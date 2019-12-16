Nickelodeon
Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming back, but there are more twists in this revival than a temple guard popping out of nowhere.
For Quibi, the new Legends of the Hidden Temple is described as a "supersized, reimagined version," but it will have "many of the favorite original elements of the show," including the Temple Run, the Moat Crossing and of course Olmec. And here's the big twists: instead of kids competing, this is a more "grown up" Legends of the Hidden Temple for the millennial audience.
"Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true," Scott A. Stone, executive producer, said in a statement. "I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn't be more excited."
This time, the entire set is out of a studio and into a jungle with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line.
No word on original host Kirk Fogg's involvement. Nickelodeon and Stone & Company are executive producing the new version. Stone is a co-creator of the original series.
The original series premiered on Nickelodeon in 1993 and ran for three seasons. In 2016, Nickelodeon revived the brand as a scripted TV movie with Fogg and Dee Bradley Baker (the voice of Olmec) returning to their roles.
Do you have it what it takes to assemble the Shrine of the Silver Monkey? In a press release, Quibi said it will soon be looking for superfans to play.
Quibi, a mobile-first streaming platform designed for on-the-go viewing, is set to launch in April 2020 and has amassed a wide variety of programming so far. In addition to reviving Legends of the Hidden Temple, a Reno 911! revival is in the works along with a new Singled Out hosted by Keke Palmer, Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, Kirby Jenner, has been announced, as has a Joe Jonas travel show, Sophie Turner's first show post Game of Thrones and a Zac Efron reality series.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Royalties
Darren Criss will star, write and executive produce a new musical comedy opposite Kether Donohue. The series will take a satirical look at songwriters in Hollywood.
NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Survive
Sophie Turner will follow up Game of Thrones with Survive, a thriller series that sees Turner playing a woman who survives a plane crash, but is stranded on a remote snow-covered mountain.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fendi
Cup Of Joe
Joe Jonas will star in a new travel series that features him exploring cities while on the Happiness Begins tour with the Jonas Brothers. Look for local guides to show him the ropes.
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook
Benedict Men
This docuseries about high school basketball comes from Stephen Curry.
Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Elba vs. Block
Idris Elba and Ken Block team for this new car stunt series.
John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Beauty
Tyra Banks will star in and executive produce the new docuseries. In every episode, Banks will tackle different topics about the beauty industry, aiming to take down barriers and challenge norms.
Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Dummy
Anna Kendrick will star and executive produce the comedy about an aspiring writer and a sex doll. Donal Logue and Meredith Hagner also star.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake is slated to star in a series where he'll ask singers about what song and singer inspired them to get into the business, then he'll sing a duet with them.
Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Mercedes-Benz and Lena Waithe
You Ain't Got These
Lena Waithe is dipping her toe into unscripted programming with a series about sneaker culture.
Instagram
Kill the Efrons
Zac Efron and his brother, Dylan, are sent to a remote location with no tools to survivor, just the cameras following them. Can they make it work?
Steve Granitz/WireImage
A "Creepy" Steven Spielberg Show
Steven Spielberg is writing the series that's a "super scary story" that will only be available to watch at midnight on Quibi.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Chrissy's Court
Chrissy Teigen will preside over her own courtroom series. She'll adjudicate real small-claims cases. Her mom, Villaluck "Pepper Thai" Teigen, will serve as bailiff.
Leon Bennett/Getty Image
Don't Look Deeper
This sci-fi drama series is directed by Catherine Hardwicke and stars Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard. The series is set "15 minutes into the future" and follows a high school senior who can't shake a feeling that something isn't right…and she's not human.
Chris Haston/NBC
Mapleworh Murders
Paula Pell, who starred in Wine Country, will play Abigail Mapleworth, a murder-mystery writer who solves the crimes in her small town. Each episode of this comedy features guest victims and suspects. 30 Rock's John Lutz is also starring in the project. Both Pell and Lutz are writing.
MTV
Punk'd and Singled Out
These classic MTV shows are getting a new life. Each received a 20-episode order with episodes coming in under 10 minutes in length. Punk'd is back pranking celebs, this time with even better technology. Meanwhile, dating series Singled Out will allow singles to find love no matter their sexual preference. Despite co-creating the series, Ashton Kutcher is not involved in the new version.
Quibi launches in spring 2020.