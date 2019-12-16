Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming back, but there are more twists in this revival than a temple guard popping out of nowhere.

For Quibi, the new Legends of the Hidden Temple is described as a "supersized, reimagined version," but it will have "many of the favorite original elements of the show," including the Temple Run, the Moat Crossing and of course Olmec. And here's the big twists: instead of kids competing, this is a more "grown up" Legends of the Hidden Temple for the millennial audience.

"Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true," Scott A. Stone, executive producer, said in a statement. "I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn't be more excited."