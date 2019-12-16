It's that time of the season for 90 Day Fiancé: Almost every couple is in crisis.

In the Sunday, Dec. 15 episode, Anna and Mursel discussed calling off their wedding (naturally via the iPhone translation app), Michael and Juliana saw a mediator to talk prenup, Emily and Sasha hit the gym and fears were exposed, Robert and Anny bickered over apartments, Mike and Natalie differed on God vs. aliens (you read that right), and Angela prepared for the arrival of Michael. Yep, still.

Let's break it down, starting with Anna and Mursel. At her bachelorette party, Anna said she still has concerns about marrying Mursel, but they're moving right along down the aisle. Following many shots, her friends quizzed her about Mursel's dislike for her alcohol use.