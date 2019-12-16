Kristen Bell thinks of the best Christmas gifts. And by best, we mean disturbing.

For her and Dax Shepard's annual white elephant gift exchange with their friends, the Frozen 2 star wanted to employ some shock factor. And shock people, she did, as the actress showed up to the holiday party with a mold of her husband's severed head as a gift. And don't worry, she posted plenty a photo of the head on her Instagram Story.

The head itself features the Bless This Mess actor's face with his eyes and mouth closed. True to the couple's love of Game of Thrones, it looks like it was taken straight out the Hall of Faces shown in the show's Season 6 promo.

Gushing over all the white elephant gifts, The Good Place actress wrote in three different posts on her Instagram Story, "The prizes this year were amazing. And penis themed. Lots and lots of penises."