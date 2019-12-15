by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 3:18 PM
Chelsea Handler is sending all her love to Chuy Bravo's nearest and dearest after learning about his death.
On Sunday, Entertainment Tonight revealed that the television personality, who was best known for his time on Chelsea Lately, had passed away. He was only 63-years-old.
At this time, details surrounding his sudden passing, which reportedly happened on Saturday night, are still unconfirmed. TMZ reports Bravo was hospitalized in Mexico City for the past month after experiencing a stomach ache.
"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," the Netflix star shared in a heartwarming tribute to the late actor. "@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his "business calls" with his "business manager," or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes."
"I'll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared," the comedian continued.
David Livingston/Getty Images
"My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,"it's ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way,." she added. "I love you, Chuy!"
Earlier this month Handler took to social media to wish her late pal a happy birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget @chuybravo," the comedienne wrote, alongside a snapshot of the two posing together on the Chelsea Lately set. "I love this picture because—not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top."
She added, "Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting."
Fans of Chuy's will recall he worked on the E! television series since its debut in 2007. He worked on the show until it ended in 2014.
Our thoughts are with Bravo's family and friends during this time.
