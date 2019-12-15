Britney Spears Asks Trolls to Stop Sharing ''Mean Comments'' About Her

You want a piece of me?

Britney Spears is tired people commenting on her social media posts, especially those who only want to share hateful things online. And with 2019 coming to a close, we don't blame the pop princess for wanting to start the new decade with a fresh, clean slate.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old star revealed just how fed up she was with internet trolls.

"Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it's been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things," she began her post, alongside a video of her showing off her Christmas decorations. "If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!!"

"There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people," she continued with three accompanying crying emojis. "Stay happy and nice this holiday season y'all and God Bless !!!!!"