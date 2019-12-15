It's not every day that a member of the British royal family refers to you as their "dearest friend."

But that day came for 32-year-old English singer Ellie Goulding during her appearance on Michael McIntyre's Big Show on BBC this Saturday, Dec. 14.

While participating in the "Text To All" segment on the comedy show, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer received a special message from Princess Beatrice. For the segment, Michael McIntyre borrowed Goulding's phone and sent a text message to all of the people listed on her contacts list.

"This might sound a bit weird but I'm writing a song all about you. I'd love some help with the lyrics," McIntyre wrote in a text to send to Goulding's contact list. "What do you remember about that unforgettable moment? And if you can make it rhyme even better. Hurry! I'm int he studio right now and my creative juices are flowing lol x."

While the first person to reply to Goulding's text was her husband Caspar Jopling's father, the next person to reply to was the very own Princess Beatrice and she had a special message for her friend Goulding.