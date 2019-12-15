by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 10:05 AM
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner and Corey Gamblemade it a triple "date" night as they attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday party on Friday night.
Wearing a shimmering cream silk off-the-shoulder gown, Kim and her husband posed for pics with her sisters upon their arrival. Kylie wore a sequined black long-sleeve plunging gown with sharp shoulder pads while Khloe sported a glittering gold plunging pantsuit. The two wore their black and blonde hair in matching bobs.
Kylie posted on her Instagram Story a video of her and Khloe riding in a car to the party, writing, "Date night @khloekardashian."
Her and Kim's mom Kris arrived in a sparkling long-sleeve midnight blue gown. Corey wire a gold printed suit.
A slew of stars, mainly top R&B and hip-hop performers, attended the bash. Among them: Tyga and Ray J, Kylie and Kim's exes. It is unclear if the women interacted with their former boyfriends. Kim and Ray J have not been photographed together since 2006.
Tyga and Kylie have attended a few of the same events and have occasionally communicated since their 2017 breakup.
Another public reunion did, however, take place at Diddy's party; Kanye was seen hanging out with Jay-Z, marking the first time they have been photographed together in public since 2016, the year they famously feuded.
See photos from Diddy's party:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The king and queen...have arrived.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters and the birthday boy pose for a group pic.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The two appear to bury the hatchet after years of feuding.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The birthday boy hangs out with his pals.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The sister pose together.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The rappers celebrate together.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The star is all smiles.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The reality star and her rapper husband pose for pics.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch appears with her boyfriend.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The actress poses in a black gown.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The rapper is straight up chillin'.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The NBA icon and his wife are all smiles.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The costume designer appears with the Grey's Anatomy and her record producer husband.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The two rappers hang out.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The socialite is all smiles.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The rapper raises a toast.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
Always good to see the R&B star and rapper.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The dancer and singer pose together.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The rapper and producer and R&B star are all smiles.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The rappers make it a date night.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The actor and comedian and his wife pose for pics.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The actress appears with one of Diddy's kids.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The exes-turned-friends appear together at the bash.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The Watchmen actress and singer hang out together.
Article continues below
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?