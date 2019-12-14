Kylie Jenner's daughter continues to prove she's the queen of cuteness!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently posted a 10-mintue vlog to her YouTube channel, where she shared an adorable and heart-melting moment between her and Stormi Webster.

While the 22-year-old beauty mogul has uploaded many mother-daughter moments to her social media accounts, her latest encounter with her one-year-old daughter takes the cake. In the vlog, the reality TV personality is seen arriving at home after volunteering and helping families in need.

"Stormi girl," Kylie calls out, as she walks through her festive door, which is decked out in holiday decorations. "Baby, baby!"

As soon as her daughter hears her voice, the one-year-old is seen running down the hall with the biggest smile on her face. Making things even more heartwarming? Stormi gives her mom the biggest hug, which is almost too cute to handle. "I love mommy," she says, holding her momma.