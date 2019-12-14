Tori Spelling is setting the record straight once and for all.

Pop culture fans might recall there have been some rumors floating around that the 46-year-old actress was asking to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

But Tori wants fans to know that it's "completely false."

On Friday, Dec. 13, at the Disney on Ice Holiday Skating Party at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., E! News spoke to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum about whether there was any truth to the rumors that have been floating around lately.

"That [rumor] keeps following me, and I've always said I'm just a huge fan," Tori told E! News. "But no, not at all. I'm friends with so many of then and I'm a huge fan. I always say I watch the show. But no, I have never asked to be on the show."

Further, the actress also shared with E! News that even though fans think she would be a good fit to be on RHOBH, she thinks she "would get eaten alive on that show."