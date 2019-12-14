Sophia Hutchins wants you to know that despite speculation, there was never any romance between her and Caitlyn Jenner, and in fact, she is dating someone else—a man.

The 23-year-old beauty entrepreneur and 70-year-old Olympian and Kris Jenner's ex have been sparking dating rumors for more than a year. The two transgender women have attended celebrity events together and have spent time with Jenner's family.

When asked about Jenner in a New York Times interview, published on Saturday and titled "Sophia Hutchins Isn't Dating Caitlyn Jenner," Hutchins said, "We were never romantically involved."

Hutchins told the newspaper she just started dating a 30-year-old gentleman who graduated from Harvard and works on Wall Street.

Jenner declined to be interviewed but told the New York Times in a statement, "Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family and confidant. She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit."

When asked why the tabloid reports about the two have persisted, Hutchins told the newspaper, "Because we weren't addressing it. I don't feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to."