Cardi B Makes It Rain $500,000 at Offset's 28th Birthday Party

All-In-Media / BACKGRID
There's nothing in this world that Cardi B likes more than checks, all she really wanna' see is the.... money.
And from the looks of Offset's wild birthday party celebration, Cardi B went all out for her husband's special night. From what the two shared on Instagram, it looks like Cardi B gifted him with $500,000 in cash—because why not?
"Bday gift 500K from my wife," the Migos rapper posted on his Instagram Story, alongside a video of all the stacks of money.
"Man, this is my birthday gift. This girl is crazy," he said in the video.
On Instagram, the "Money" rapper also took to her own account to post an IGTV video that shows her surprising Offset with the $500,000 in the fridge. In the video, she says: "You got every car, you got every jewelry, you got everything. What else can I give someone that got everything."
Cardi B then answers her own question, "the fridge!" While Offset begins to chuckle at her joke, he walks over to the fridge and realizes what's inside as all of his friends hype him up.
Offset can be heard telling the "Bodak Yellow" rapper that she doesn't need to give him the money, but she answers: "I know I don't have to give you the money but I don't know what to give you, so I suppose I give you the money. You could buy a car, you could buy more clothes, you could buy jewelry, you could buy me more Birkin bags. Sh-t, you could do whatever the f-ck you want. [...] I love you, muah."
shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID
On her Instagram post, the "Bodak Yellow" also wrote: "Big daddy shlong Birthday. Little something something for the Birthday boy @offsetyrn
But the birthday celebration had barely started. The couple, plus company, celebrated the rapper's 28th birthday on Friday night, Dec. 13, with a party at HD Buttercup in Los Angeles, Calif.
At the birthday party venue, it looked as though the two lovebirds were having a blast with their friends and making it rain.
For her husband's birthday party, the 27-year-old rapper wore a black leather dress that accentuated her figure and she donned her hair in an updo, keeping her beauty look natural and flawless.
Meanwhile, Offset wore a matching teal and beige jacket and bottoms with sneakers and diamond necklaces all around his neck.
Happy birthday, Offset!
