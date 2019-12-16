Fox
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 9:00 AM
Fox
Kids should not have access to scissors. Or hair clippers.
In a new clip from the Fox special Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos, a mother shows off her kids' new haircuts, given to to them by each other. Unfortunately these children are not trained hairstylists, and the results of these hair cuts have to be seen to be believed. They're probably even worse than you might be imagining. They're very, hilariously bad, and the poor mom is half laughing, half crying as she shows off the new looks.
Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos is described as "the holiday party of the year," and features Cannon showing off the year's funniest viral videos, many of which include adorable pets, or mischievous kids like the exclusive clip below.
For this holiday special, Cannon is joined by Kelly Osbourne, Jeannie Mai, and J.B. Smoove to help him introduce, comment on, and judge a slate of viral videos.
You can watch our exclusive clip below.
Throughout the show, Cannon and his panel will pick their favorite videos in various categories like kids and pets, and at the end of the night, they'll declare Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Video of 2019. Some of the videos you've likely seen, but some were at least new to us.
Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos airs tonight at 8 p.m., and then Nick Cannon hosts the two-hour finale of The Masked Singer on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.
